Improvement Plan moves ahead in Wyoming

Plympton-Wyoming will be looking for ways to spruce up its main business hub.

Last year, Chief Administrative Officer Carolyn Tripp suggested council take time to come up with a Community Improvement Plan for Wyoming. She suggested the plan would provide incentives for improvements and hopefully attract new businesses to the core area.

At a community meeting later, business owners were excited by the idea.

But the township didn’t receive a grant it applied for to hire a consultant to do the groundwork for the plan.

So Tripp says, the town will use the $18,000 it had set aside for the project to hire a consultant to do as much of the work as possible. She’s hopeful having the plan will allow the municipality to apply for more provincial funding for improvement projects.

Tripp expects there will be public meetings to gauge what people would like to see in the downtown in the future.

