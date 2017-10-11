Motorcycle race down Lasalle tops 200 km/h

Two motorcyclist who raced through Sarnia are facing charges.

We’re just learning now that on Sept. 26 around 8:15 pm OPP were called to Highway 40 and Lasalle Line in Sarnia about speeding motorcycles.

An officer on patrol followed the motorcycles as they rapidly sped away and eventually using radar, measured the speed of the motorcycles in excess of 200 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone. The motorcycles were followed a distance until they were caught up in traffic at which time the officer took control of the motorcycles by removing the keys.

Two men from Sarnia had the bikes and licences seized for seven days and have been charged with racing.