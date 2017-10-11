People driving down Lasalle Line near Watford may have been spooked Saturday.
Songwriters Neil Werden (at the right)and Paul Macguire collaborated on a song called Graveyard Dance and Saturday night, members of the Arts Council of East Lambton helped the pair shoot a video at Werden’s home.
About 20 people dressed as Zombies spent a warm summer evening work on the video. Werden, a carpenter by trade, built all the props and is excited to see the song come to life and played a role as one of the Zombies.
“I’ve always like Halloween…but I never get to do anything because with work it is hard unless Halloween is on a Saturday night.”
The video will be found on the Arts Council’s Facebook page, hopefully before Halloween.
Spooky Lasalle Line video in the making
