Lambton County considers merging tourism and SLEP

Warwick Mayor Todd Case wonders if Tourism Sarnia Lambton and Sarnia Lambton Economic Development should work together.

He’s asked county staff to put together a report on the idea and his fellow councillors agreed.

Case says the time seems right to consider putting the two groups in one organization as many other municipalities do.

“It’s not to water down tourism,” says Case. “I think it will make tourism stronger”

Case adds SLEP “carries the economic development ball into the court for us” and tourism is one form of economic development.

“I think it could make both organizations stronger and it may get the people of Lambton County a better value for their dollar at the end of the day,” says Case.

Sarnia City/County Councillor Bev MacDougall says the timing to look at the options is good considering SLEP has a new manager.

“It wont’ be without difficulties,” she says “but it is timely right now that we could help move this as an economic development driver.”

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley agrees saying Tourism Sarnia Lambton’s budget is up for review this year, making it an opportune time. TSL’s interim manager will also be at the end of her contract in December.

County staff will meet with TSL and SLEP and see if there is a possibility of merging the two entities.

A report fro county staff is expected in a month.

