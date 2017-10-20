Planning for improving BIACC moves ahead

A plan to make improvements to the upstairs of the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre could cost almost $275,000.

That’s according to estimates received by Randy Hills, public works manager for the municipality. The municipality has been looking at improvements saying there is a need for a new kitchen and accessible washrooms.

The plan would see the current upstairs washroom become an accessible washroom. The male and female washrooms would then be moved to an area which is now storage space and the room used by the Brooke-Alvinston Figure Skating Club.

Hills says the washroom renovation alone is estimated to cost about $75,000. It would take another $193,000 to bring the kitchen up to fire code, he added.

Councillor Frank Nemeck voiced concern about the cost saying he felt it was important to provide accessible washrooms but the kitchen would wait.

Council agreed and Hills will get more technical drawings.

Nemeck says the washrooms are needed. “We really have to watch ourselves to be competitive… we have to have a facility that people will want to rent.”

