Hundreds look for marijuana jobs

There was a steady stream of people at Petrolia Town Hall as Lambton College hosted a job fair for Tilray – the BC company which is opening a medical marijuana facility in Enniskillen.

Officials say three company officials were on hand to interview people from across Lambton applying for the 25 positions. By 1 pm, 140 people had arrived with their applications.

Meantime, Enniskillen Township wants to know if the new medical marijuana facility should be viewed as agricultural or industrial property.

Tilray bought the former Enniskillen Pepper Company. It is renovating for the plants that will come from the company’s BC facility. It is also planning to build a warehouse facility behind the 13 acres of greenhouse on LaSalle Line. Mayor Kevin Marriott says Tilray executives are working with the municipality to come up with a site plan agreement to go to a public meeting.

But Marriott says the township has been having a hard time figuring out how to classify the operation which will grow and sell – and possibly in the future process – marijuana for medical use.

“MPAC (the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation) doesn’t have a listing that they would fall into. Is it like peppers and tomatoes or is it something else?”

But even with other medical marijuana facilities in Ontario, MPAC doesn’t have a category for the plant. That leaves the municipality asking what the tax rate will be.

Council is considering inviting MPAC advisors to Enniskillen to take a look at the operation. “We need to have this clarified.”

