Bluewater Health will be opening eight detox beds.
The Ministry of Health announced $1 million in funding for the area, the majority of it going to the Sarnia hospital to open eight interim withdrawal management beds.
Community leaders have been trying to get a centre going for about seven years. Lambton County drew attention to the need with a $250,000 at that time. Since then, the need has grown as overdose deaths in the opioid crisis in the province increased.
While there has been a lot of public pressure, it has taken a long time to get a permanent facility in the area.
“It is well-known that Bluewater Health has been working towards securing a Residential Withdrawal Management facility in the community. While a community-based 24-bed unit is our goal and we are well on the way to making that a reality, we are in an urgent situation right now,” says Paula Reaume-Zimmer, vice president of mental health and addictions.
“With this funding announcement of eight beds, which we can get in place immediately, I am thrilled with this opportunity to provide Interim Residential Withdrawal Management beds while we continue to work towards a larger facility.
“Between 2014 and 2017, the number of people accessing our Community Withdrawal Treatment has more than tripled.
“This solution could not have come soon enough.”
Eight detox beds to open in Sarnia-Lambton
Front Page | News.
Bluewater Health will be opening eight detox beds.
Leave a Reply