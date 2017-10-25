Eight detox beds to open in Sarnia-Lambton

Bluewater Health will be opening eight detox beds.

The Ministry of Health announced $1 million in funding for the area, the majority of it going to the Sarnia hospital to open eight interim withdrawal management beds.

Community leaders have been trying to get a centre going for about seven years. Lambton County drew attention to the need with a $250,000 at that time. Since then, the need has grown as overdose deaths in the opioid crisis in the province increased.

While there has been a lot of public pressure, it has taken a long time to get a permanent facility in the area.

“It is well-known that Bluewater Health has been working towards securing a Residential Withdrawal Management facility in the community. While a community-based 24-bed unit is our goal and we are well on the way to making that a reality, we are in an urgent situation right now,” says Paula Reaume-Zimmer, vice president of mental health and addictions.

“With this funding announcement of eight beds, which we can get in place immediately, I am thrilled with this opportunity to provide Interim Residential Withdrawal Management beds while we continue to work towards a larger facility.

“Between 2014 and 2017, the number of people accessing our Community Withdrawal Treatment has more than tripled.

“This solution could not have come soon enough.”

