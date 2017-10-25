Retirement home owner hailed as community contributor

The Independent Staff

Flags were flying at half-staffed at Albany Retirement Village this week after the death of Helen Simpson.

Simpson is the owner of the retirement home in Petrolia. She was 56.

“Helen devoted her life to the humble and steady pursuit of the care of others,” her family wrote in her obituary. “First contributing to her mother’s retirement home and then expanding the business to Albany Street with her husband, Doug. Helen’s energy and motivation to help others was limitless – always going above and beyond for residents and for her family. She felt purposeful in her work and alive in her entrepreneurship.”

Mayor John McCharles also noted her passing at Monday’s council meeting saying Simpson was a great contributor to the community.