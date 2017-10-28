Big fine for cutting big trees in Warwick

Warwick residents who cut down trees on town property could be facing a stiff fine.
The township has changed its Boulevard Bylaw to add a stiff fine for people who cut down trees on the township’s property.
The bylaw now says if a resident doesn’t seek permission from the township when removing a tree from the boulevard in front of their house, they will be fined $1,500.
The cost of replanting a mature tree in the spot.
Councillor Jackie Rombouts says it has to be done.
“I know it is high, but if it is a big tree they can sell it for cash,” she says.

