UPDATE Major shed fire on Petrolia Line blackens sky, blocks traffic

Petrolia/North Enniskillen Firefighters have a major shed fire under control on Petrolia Line.

Just before 2:30 pm, crews were called to the home just west of Marthaville Road. A steel shed behind the home was on fire. By 3 pm, thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

Fire officials say the owner of the shed was working inside when the fire started but was not injured

Lambton OPP have Petrolia Line at Marthaville blocked off.

Neighbours say Enniskillen Township had been working with building standards officials over the years to try to clean up the property. They fear there are chemicals stored in the large steel shed.