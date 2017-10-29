Y wants to be part of Warwick plans

The YMCA says it could help Warwick develop a new recreation centre.

The township is charting a path for recreation trying to determine if Centennial Hall could be renovated to suit the needs of the community or if a new multi-purpose building would be better. It is currently getting costs for both ideas.

Monday, Shawn Dillon and the Y’s Interim President Kathi Lomas-McGee talked to council about the possibilities of the Y running a facility for Warwick.

Dillon says the Y runs six facilities in southwestern Ontario including four in smaller communities, such as Forest and Parkhill.

“They are all different and are all based on what the community needs,” says Dillon.

He adds while the township does have recreational staff, “health and fitness administration is a little different from arena management.”

Lomas-McGee says of the health facilities the Y manages which are in communities the same size as Warwick, two actually make money for the municipality. The others “invest” in the services, according to Lomas-McGee.

Dillon asked council to allow the administration to “explore a partnership” with the YMCA with the eye toward the Y providing services in Warwick.

Councillors were generally supportive of exploring the idea with Todd White calling it “an excellent plan.”

Council didn’t pass a motion allowing specifically for discussions to continue but decided administration could continue talks as part of the ongoing process of determining the townships health and recreation needs.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

