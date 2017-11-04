New Fairbank Park a memorial garden

Sylvia Fairbank says it is a fitting tribute to her father.

The Town of Petrolia officially opened Fairbank Park off Englehart Drive Oct. 15. It’s named in honour of one of the community’s founding families which still has a strong presence today.

“Dad was a great tree planter,” Fairbank told about 30 people gathered for the opening of the park which will also be a memorial tree garden. “He lead work parties planting trees in Lambton County.

“He would be very proud,” Fairbank added “as we are.”

Petrolia Deputy Clerk Mandi Pearson first raised the idea of the memorial tree garden. She often gets requests from families to plant trees at the local cemetery. That isn’t allowed because the roots will cause damage to the caskets. So, the idea of a separate park for memorial trees came into being.

Only trees native to this area will be planted. Dave Menzies, director of facilities and community services, says the large plot of land which will eventually be encircled by homes, will have room for about 75 trees,

A metal tree, fabricated by John Duff Ltd. will be at the entrance to the park and will bear the names of all the families represented there.

