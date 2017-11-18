Remembering Vimy in Wyoming

Derek Sipkens, 3, and his dad, Brian, planted a memorial tree near Wyoming’s cenotaph recently. The tree is a direct offspring of a tree planted from acorns collected by a Canadian soldier while serving in France. They were later planted at his home farm in Scarborough. The tree was donated by the Town of Plympton-Wyoming and Sipkens Nurseries. A memorial plaque will be installed in the future.

