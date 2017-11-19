VPP 2018 season set

Victoria Playhouse Petrolia is hoping a season of uplifting songs and comedy will let spirits soar.

Artistic Directors David Hogan and David Rogers released the 2018 season line up recently and it includes the comedies Shirley Valentine and The Andrews Brothers. There are also four musical theatre offerings which includes everything from country gospel and music from Canada’s East Coast to a show inspired by the music of John Denver.

“We wanted this season to be especially uplifting and inspiring,” said Rogers in a news release.

The season runs from April 24 to Sept. 23.

