Hockey and The Hayters: Alvinston Fire remembers former chief and his wife with a charity hockey tournament

There was hockey, laughter and a few tears as Alvinston Fire hosted the first ever Hayter Memorial Charity Hockey Tournament.

It’s named after former fire chief Jim Hayter and his wife, Mary Louise, who were tireless volunteers in the community and who both died suddenly earlier this year.

Eight teams from across Ontario came for the weekend event and raised thousands of dollars for a camp for kids with burns called Camp Bucko. Hayter’s firefighter son, Pat, is active with the group.

He also brought a team from his station to play.

Alvinston Station Chief Ron McCabe was one of the organizers and a friend of the Hayters.

“They are and will always be the heart of this community,” he said at the opening ceremoney.

Mayor Don McGugan agreed.

“They are missed each and every day, doesn’t matter what the function is.”

The Watford department won the tourney playing Glencoe in the final. The team donated the $500 prize back to the cause.

