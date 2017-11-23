Petrolia mourns loss of Sylvia Fairbank

Sylvia Fairbank, scene here in the top right, in character during one of the many Petrolia Community Theater productions she was part of over the years.

A woman whose name is synonymous with Petrolia and its arts community has died.

Sylvia Fairbank passed away in her home Thursday.

Fairbank was a descendant of J.H. Fairbank – a founding father of Petrolia and was once the largest oil producer in Canada.

Sylvia Fairbank followed in her relative’s footsteps and was constantly involved in community – particularly in the arts.

Fairbank was an active member of Petrolia Community Theater and graced the stage in many of their productions over the years. During the most recent performance of Anne of Green Gables, Fairbank helped behind the scenes.

Fairbank’s love of theater led her to volunteer at Victoria Playhouse Petrolia as an usher.

She was part of the committee which brought art into Victoria Park – an event which now draws thousands of people each summer. Fairbank also served on the Victoria Hall Art Advisory Committee.

Her work in the arts and culture was recognized by the Town of Petrolia in 2016 when she was named a Volunteer of the Year.

Fairbank was also involved at at her church – Christ Church in Petrolia. She was part of a committee which worked for years to bring a family from Syria to Petrolia. When they arrived, Fairbank took an active role in helping the family settle.

For visitation for Sylvia Fairbank will be held at the Needham Jay Funeral Home in Petrolia Friday 7pm to 9 pm and Saturday 2pm to 5pm. The funeral service will be held Sunday at the Anglican Church at 2 pm