IODE, Legion to say thanks to area veterans

The Independent Staff

Petrolia and Enniskillen veterans will be getting a special thank you.

Margaret Stokes IODE in partnership with the Petrolia Legion and the Legion Auxiliary are hosting a Christmas dinner Nov. 28 at the Petrolia Legion. “The Legion and the auxiliary are sponsoring the dinner and this is the first time this has been done,” says Jean Windover who is with the IODE.

“We want to do something for our vets and we thought this was one nice thing we could do for our veterans at Christmas time and get as many together as we can,” says Windover.

“In the fall of the year, we presented all our veterans with a certificate of appreciation,” says Windover. “Since then we have been wanting to do something else and we came up with this idea.”

The IODE gave out nearly 50 certificates at the time and has now sent out nearly as many invitations to the special dinner. “Hopefully, we haven’t missed anyone and if we have, we ask that you please get in touch with us.”

The veterans will also witness the dedication of Regal Petticoat tree at the legion. This variety of tree was developed in Strathroy and was planted at Vimy Ridge in the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and Canada’s 150th birthday.

The tree dedication will begin at 12:30 pm and the dinner is at 1 pm. If you are a veteran and would like to attend please call 519-882-1020.