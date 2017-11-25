Dawn-Euphemia will soon need new councillor

There will soon be a new face on Dawn-Euphemia Council.

Councillor Paul LeBoeuf has submitted his resignation. He will complete his term Dec. 31.

LeBoeuf was not present at Monday night’s council meeting, but Mayor Al Broad says he and his wife are moving to Thunder Bay because of a job transfer.

This was LeBoeuf’s first term on council.

The townships bylaws say within 60 days of the seat being declared vacant, council has to determine if it will fill the spot through an election or appointment.

Broad says when the time comes, the municipality will approach an eligible candidate from the 2014 election to see if they would like to serve out the term.

Broad says that won’t happen until after Dec. 31, when LeBoeuf’s seat is officially vacant.

