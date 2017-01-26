Myers heads to Illinois on ball scholarship

A Wyoming teen is heading to Illinois to follow his baseball dream.

Noah Myers, 17, has accepted a scholarship to Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois for the coming school year.

The LCCVI student started his sporting career in hockey but had to leave the great Canadian pastime after suffering a number of concussions.

He took up baseball and “it has become his sport,” says Lisa Myers, his mother.

Myers has been playing with the Great Lakes Canadian ball team out of Dorchester.

Several of their coaches are scouts and helped him find a program in the US.

Myers hopes to spend a year or two at the junior college in Illinois and then move to a larger college to continue his studies and his ball development.

