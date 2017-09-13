Caring on King Street

Tanya Pilon of Croton was one of about 250 people who put aside their regular work Tuesday to join the Sarnia-Lambton United Way’s Day of Caring. Pilon, who works in Lambton College’s finance department, was working with a crew from INEOS Styrolutions at Lambton County Developmental Services’ office on King Street. The crew of eight was updating the paint job on a number of rooms in the building which houses a drop in centre and offices. “By connecting volunteers with those in need in our community it gives the volunteers not only a hands on gratifying experience of helping others but also shows them exactly how donated dollars are used for human services right here in Sarnia-Lambton,” says event coordinator, Pamela Bodkin. Projects at nonprofit agencies “allows the agencies to focus their funds and energy on human care services instead of building maintenance.” The volunteers also worked at home clean up for the elderly.

