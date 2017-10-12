PUMPKIN PROUD

Travis Thompson of Florence proudly displays his championship pumpkin at the Brigden Fair this weekend. It weighed in at 1,544 pounds. He grew the pumpkin from special seeds he acquired from the Giant Vegetable Growers Club of Ontario. Thompson says seeds from the prize-winning pumpkin will be harvested and made available to those who wish to grow their own mammoth gourd.

