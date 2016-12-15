Cold weather alert issued in Lambton

FROM LAMBTON PUBLIC HEALTH

Lambton’s Medical Officer of Health has issued a COLD WEATHER ALERT for Lambton County based on the latest forecast from Environment Canada that predicts the temperature to drop to -15°C tonight.

The alert will remain in effect overnight only. The Medical Officer of Health will not issue a Cold Weather Alert termination.

Lambton Public Health advises local agencies that provide shelter and assistance to homeless people to prepare for an increase in demand during the Cold Weather Alert.

All residents should take precautions during a Cold Weather Alert by dressing in layers, shielding exposed areas from the wind such as head, neck and face, and limiting time spent outdoors.

Lambton’s Medical Officer of Health issues a Cold Weather Alert when one or more of the following is met:

Daily, low temperature is predicted to be -15°C or below, without a wind chill value.

Environment Canada issues a wind chill warning for Lambton County.

Extreme weather conditions, such as a blizzard or ice storm, are predicted.

Overexposure to cold can be hazardous, even life-threatening. Hypothermia, which can strike in any season, occurs when the body temperature drops below the normal range between 36.1°C and 37.8°C (97°F-100°F). Symptoms may include pale skin, lethargy, confusion, excessive shivering and hallucinations.

If someone is suffering from hypothermia:

Seek immediate medical attention.

Move person to a warm area, if possible; dress in warm clothing.

Offer warm water, juice or milk.

Do not offer alcohol or hot drinks.

Frostbite can occur in skin that is overexposed to cold temperatures. Symptoms of frostbite include skin turning red, blue, or a grey/white colour. Individuals may also experience pain, numbness and stiffness, especially in fingers, toes, ears and nose.