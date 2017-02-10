Ice Angels hit the podium in Oakville

The PreNovice Alvinston Ice Angels team won silver at the Oakville Synchro Capers Competition recently.

The team had a personal best score of 32.10 in the second skate.

“To share that moment of hearing our marks was truly amazing and to see all their happy faces makes all the practice and hard work worth every second,” says Coach Jacoba Dodge. The Beginner team placed fifth, the Elementary team was sixth and the Ladies Adult team placed fourth, 0.1 away from the bronze medal.

The Alvinston Ice Angels are headed to Regionals Friday, Feb 10 – Feb. 12 in North York at the Herbert Carnegie Complex.

They will also be performing at the annual Brooke Alvinston Skating Club’s Carnival celebrating the 150th Birthday of Canada.

The Carnival will have two Shows on Saturday, February 25th at the Brooke Alvinston Inwood Arena at 1 pm and 7 pm.

Standing Proud with Silver Medals around their Necks are from left to right Megan MacDonald, Sydney McKinlay, Teghan Sherman, Chiara Free, Kayla Kucera, Megan Redick, Bobbi-Jacklyn MacDonald, Carolyn Armstrong, Emily Cross, Carter King. Seated: Manager of the PreNovice Team Tammy MacDonald, Coach Jacoba Dodge and manager Susan Armstrong. Absent Assistant Jenny Rate.