Lancers hoping to raise cash for provincials at Squires game

The LCCVI Boys Hockey team is looking ahead.

The team has started fundraising in case they make it to the OFSAA Championships.

Coach Chris Edgar says this year’s championship is in Fort Frances and it will be costly for the team to get there.

“We want every team member to be able to participate if we qualify for OFSAA,” he says.

So the team has begun raising money. Friday, the Lancers will be holding a silent auction at the Greenwood Recreation Centre during the Petrolia Squires playoff game against Ripley.

Any money raised will be used to help pay for the trip. And if the team doesn’t make it to OFSAA, the money will be used to support other teams and athletes, at the school, attending provincial championships.