Lambton OPP find counterfeit US bills in Petrolia traffic stop

Lambton OPP arrested three people – one twice – after finding counterfeit money in Petrolia.

On Friday, OPP stopped a car on Discovery Line for a traffic violation. Police recognized one of the people who was wanted by the OPP. The man was arrested and a search of the man and the car found $9,230 of suspected US counterfeit bills.

Police arrested and charged three people, 28 year-old Quentin Shawnoo of Petrolia, 48 year-old Harvey Young of Petrolia and 42 year old Samuel Edward George of Forest and charged them with possessing counterfeit money.

Two were released and will be in court in March. Shawnoo was held for a bail hearing.

Then on Sunday, just before 5 pm, the OPP noticed a car parked in an alley on Petrolia Line.

The OPP saw a man sitting in the car and during the course of the investigation found $400 of suspected US counterfeit money.

They also found methamphetamine and marijuana.

Harvey Young was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit money and two counts possession of a prohibited substance.

Police remind you to check your bank notes if you suspect that it is counterfeit and to call the police if you find one.