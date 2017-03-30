Squires on the road for must-win game in Clinton Friday

Do or die. Backs against the wall. There’s no tomorrow.

Insert whatever cliché you feel is appropriate as the Petrolia Squires travel up to Clinton for game six of the Western Ontario Athletic Association Senior “AA” hockey final Friday.

The Squires are out of losses to give up after a 5-4 overtime setback on home ice Sunday gave the Radars a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven championship series. Game time for Friday’s crucial encounter is 8:30 pm in Clinton.

Ryan Murphy’s goal in the extra frame broke the collective hearts of another large, vocal crowd at the Greenwood Recreation Centre.

Clinton scored the first goal of the game in the first period and never led again until the game-winner by the veteran forward.

Ryan Trottier, Kraig Wright and Adam Arsenault all contributed a goal and an assist for Petrolia, with Jesse Drydak registering the other Petrolia marker.

Brandon Campbell made 43 saves in a losing cause as Clinton outshot the Squires, 48-27.

Petrolia had gained the upper hand in the series last Friday when Dan Veenema’s power play goal midway through the third period broke a 1-1 tie and propelled the Squires to a 3-1 victory. But, the Radars tied the series on Saturday leading from start to finish in a 7-3 win.

If Petrolia is able to force a seventh game, it’ll be played at the Greenwood Recreation Centre, Saturday at 7 pm.