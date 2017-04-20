Petrolia church hit by lightning

Petrolia’s First Baptist Church took a direct lightning hit during Thursday afternoon’s storm.

Lightning and a deafening clap of thunder shook the downtown as the chimney on the historic church exploded.

Half of the chimney is gone, with some of the yellow bricks on the steel roofing, more lying on the church driveway and some flung as far as the municipal parking lot.

The home next door to the church was damaged by flying brick – two windows were broken.

Members of the church arrived on the scene almost immediately to find the mess. Petrolia North Enniskillen Firefighters were also on the scene to secure the area and to make sure the furnace had not been damaged by the hit.

Town officials are asking people to avoid the area of Greenfield and Walnut Street.