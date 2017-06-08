Petrolia women find thieves with a knife in their home

Lambton OPP are just releasing information about a break-in in Petrolia where thieves – one with a weapon – ransacked and stole from a home as the residents were inside.

A news release issued late Thursday says on Tuesday morning around 3 am, the OPP responded to a home invasion on Petrolia Line.

The victim told police she heard a noise inside the home and went to investigate.

“The homeowner was confronted by two unknown suspects wearing black sweaters with hoods. One of the two suspects brandished a weapon and began to ransack the home. Both suspects fled shortly thereafter with a quantity of property from the residence and was last seen on foot, traveling west on Petrolia Line,” says OPP Const. Travis Parsons in a news release.

News of the crime first hit social media late Tuesday. A Facebook post said the victims, were an elderly woman and her daughter, who were confronted with robbers with a knife.

The Canine Unit as well as the Emergency Response Team were called and after what police say was an extensive search, no one was found.

The OPP Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Services Unit went to the scene to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police.