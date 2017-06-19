Minimum wage hike to cost Petrolia $106K

Municipal taxpayers are going to be hit with the bill as the province increases minimum wage.
The province will boost minimum wage from $11.40 to $14 next year and $15 in 2019. There will also be new legislation around equal pay for part-time, casual and seasonal employees.
Town of Petrolia officials estimate the changes will cost the town $69,000 in 2018 and another $37,000 in 2019 for the wage hike alone. The town uses about 32,000 part-time hours each year according to a report by Treasurer Rick Charlebois.

