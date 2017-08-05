Petrolia Line closed to celebrate Petrolia Aug. 12

Petrolia’s main street will be shut down Saturday Aug. 12, as the town hosts a party celebrating the town.

Town officials are hosting Petrolia Day with events such as a Kids Three-on-Three Ball Hockey Tournament, Bed Races and a Street Dance featuring a Garth Brooks and Elton John tribute act on the main drag as part of the event.

There are also events scheduled throughout the day at Victoria Park, the Farmers’ Market and at Bridgeview Park. The first events start at 7:30 am but the street will be closed from Station Street to Centre Street starting at 4:30 am until the street dance is over after 11 pm.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

