Village of Oil Springs administrator leaving

Oil Springs is looking for a new clerk-treasurer.

Jennifer Turk who came to the village from Plympton-Wyoming five years ago is leaving.

Mayor Ian Veen says Turk has accepted a position with the Township of Adelaide-Metcalfe near Strathroy. She’ll be the clerk of the rural municipality working under the Chief Administrative Officer there.

Veen says the village will miss Turk but “we wish her well. It is nice to see people get ahead.”

Veen says her departure is not a surprise saying she had been taking courses to upgrade her knowledge and adds not many people in municipal government will stay in a small village for long periods of time. “Oil Springs is just a jumping stone” to another position, he says.

Veen says there is some urgency to finding a replacement. Turk is one of two people who work in the office. “We hope to have someone in place as soon as possible, the end of September if that is possible. We have so much on the go it is critical to get someone in there to get some of the grant applications finished up.”

