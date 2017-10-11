Thieves take $13,000 of stuff in daylight break and enter

A Warwick Township resident is missing about $13,000 worth of electronics and jewelry after a theft.

Lambton OPP were called to the Arkona Road home after the homeowners found sometime during the day, thieves forced their way into the house through the back door. They took Canadian Currency, a Samsung laptop, Apple iPhone 5 and IPad Mini, assorted jewellery, Dewalt impact cordless drill, JBl remote speaker and a Nintendo Wii. The sum of the stolen property is believed to exceed $13,000.

The OPP ask anyone who saw anything to call the OPP at 519-882-1011 or Sarnia- Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.