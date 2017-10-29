Brooke-Alvinston Mayor Don McGugan was one of the first people to get this year’s flu shot at the Alvinston Pharmacy. Lambton Public Health says this year’s vaccines are available. McGugan, seen here with Sarah Milner of the Central Lambton Family Health Team and Dr. Samantha Cooper, who is living in Alvinston and his wife, Anne, was getting his vaccination from Pharmacist Dina Khalil. Usually, Lambton Public Health holds a clinic in Alvinston for flu shots, however McGugan says the municipality wanted the local pharmacy to handle it this year - making it more convenient for residents.

While the cold weather has yet to hit, health care officials in Lambton are thinking about this winters’ bout with the flu.

The vaccine is now available and the public clinics in Central Lambton begin today (Thursday) at Fiddick’s Nursing Home. The other public clinic will be held at the Rutherford Fire Hall Nov. 14.

Sarah Milner, executive director of the Central Lambton Family Health Team, says doctors have already been giving the shot to people who are high risk, the elderly, chronically ill, pregnant women, Indigenous people and residents of long-term care homes.

The health team will provide the shot to anyone by appointment.

Brooke-Alvinston Mayor Don McGugan says more communities are opting to have local pharmacies handle the patients. In the past, public health had a clinic in Alvinston. McGugan says having the local pharmacist giving out flu shots will be more convenient for residents to come any time. Flu shots available across Lambton County now