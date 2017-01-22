One of two new vehicles Brooke-Alvinston purchased in the last few years. The municipality is looking at creating one department, possibly with a new chief and two stations.

Alvinston and Inwood fire departments could soon be one

Plympton-Wyoming municipal taxes climb 4.5 per cent

Plympton-Wyoming will invest more money in roads, sidewalks and ball diamonds, but it will cost ratepayers more on their municipal

Turning anguish of suicide into action

Pam Wright The Independent Debb Pitel has taken her anguish and turned it into action. The Petrolia business owner's son,