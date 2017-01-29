Nicol Community Fund starts up Feb. 1

  Lindsay Core keeps hearing the same thing: we’re glad you’re doing something to help rebuild the Nicol Scholarship. For over 30 years, students at LCCVI in Petrolia could apply for a $10,000 US scholarship thanks to the generosity of Robert Nicol. The Petrolia native served in the military instead of attending high school. When …Read More

Petrolia hopes for February snow

  Officials in Petrolia are hoping winter returns soon. The town is preparing for its third Snow Sculpture Contest which starts ...
Dawn-Euphemia not sure about sharing part time chief

The Independent Staff Dawn-Euphemia Council is taking a wait and see attitude on the idea of hiring a part-time administrative …Read More

Health hub consultant will look for community input

Heather Wright The Independent Work with a consultant has begun to make the concept of a rural health hub reality. …Read More