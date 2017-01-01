It’s time for the Earle Trevail Memorial Regional Midget Silver Stick Hockey Tournament at the Greenwood Recreation Centre in Petrolia. The puck will drop on the 49th annual event on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue to the semi-finals and finals on Dec. 30. The Petrolia Oilers and Mooretown Jr. Flags will …Read More
Warwick could be debt free by 2023
If Warwick Township’s long range forecast goes as planned the municipality will be debt free by 2023. And they will retain their ...

Petrolia puts up $155,000 to advance seniors’ housing and health care plan
Calling it "the next big step" in health care, Petrolia is shelling out $155,000 for a plan to provide
Cold weather alert issued in Lambton
FROM LAMBTON PUBLIC HEALTH Lambton's Medical Officer of Health has issued a COLD WEATHER ALERT for Lambton County based on