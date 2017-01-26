s-riverhawks

Riverhawks take flight in Alvinston

Minor ball teams in Alvinston will now been known as the Riverhawks. The club decided to drop its Indians nickname and find a name that ...
Read More

n-oil-springs-ramp

Oil Springs hall now accessible

Judith Alix of the Judith and Norman Alix Foundation, Oil Springs Mayor Ian Veen, Oil Springs residents Terry Chesney and …Read More

One of two new vehicles Brooke-Alvinston purchased in the last few years. The municipality is looking at creating one department, possibly with a new chief and two stations.

Alvinston and Inwood fire departments could soon be one

Brooke-Alvinston considers one department with new administrative chief   The fire departments in Inwood and Alvinston could soon be one …Read More