n landfill closure

Waste Management and Petrolia strike leachate treatment deal

  Once Petrolia’s new wastewater treatment plant is complete, Waste Management will use it to treat leachate from the landfill. ...
Read More

n-snow-sculpture

Petrolia hopes for February snow

  Officials in Petrolia are hoping winter returns soon. The town is preparing for its third Snow Sculpture Contest which …Read More

fire truck

Dawn-Euphemia not sure about sharing part time chief

The Independent Staff Dawn-Euphemia Council is taking a wait and see attitude on the idea of hiring a part-time administrative …Read More