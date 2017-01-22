Owner tells committee historic home will be a reception centre in five years David Burnie’s plan to build a 16 unit apartment building on the historic grounds of Fairbank House has cleared its first hurdle. The Kalamazoo man’s family has owned the iconic building, which is the gateway to the town, for decades. It …Read More
Alvinston and Inwood fire departments could soon be one
Brooke-Alvinston considers one department with new administrative chief The fire departments in Inwood and Alvinston could soon
Read More
Plympton-Wyoming municipal taxes climb 4.5 per cent
Plympton-Wyoming will invest more money in roads, sidewalks and ball diamonds, but it will cost ratepayers more on their municipal
Turning anguish of suicide into action
Pam Wright The Independent Debb Pitel has taken her anguish and turned it into action. The Petrolia business owner's son,