Lancers prepare for OFSSAA girls hockey tourney

The LCCVI Lancers have claimed the SWOSSAA Girls Hockey title and a berth in the provincial championship. The Lancers earned the title of SWOSSAA champions after beating L’Essor 3-1, March 8. The team heads to Stratford March 22 for the OFSSAA tournament. The Lancers are guaranteed three games, March 22 at 8 am against Fort Frances, 12:30 pm against St. Michaels and March 23 at 9 am against Iona. Coach Julie Vandersteen says this is the team’s second trip to the provincials in as many years. Last year, they lost in the consolation final. Vandersteen says since the beginning of the year it was the team’s goal to make it back to OFSSAA.

Submitted Photo