Brooke-Alvinston Deputy Mayor Jim Hayter dies

Jim Hayter, in the centre, shared a laugh with Mayor Don McGugan and Councillor Ken Alderman on election night 2014. Hayter died suddenly Thursday in a car accident.

The community of Brooke-Alvinston is in shock after the sudden death of Deputy Mayor and long-time firefighter Jim Hayter.

Middlesex OPP say Hayter was travelling down Glendon Line near Glencoe sometime between 4:30 and 6 pm Thursday when his vehicle left the road and landed in the ditch.

An autopsy was being performed today to determine what caused his death.

Hayter had been a member of the Alvinston Fire Department for nearly 45 years according to Mayor Don McGugan. He had been chief for 15 years.

In 2006, Hayter was elected as deputy mayor of Brooke-Alvinston, a position he held ever since.

McGugan says he will be deeply missed by the members of council and the community.

“He was a great family man,” says McGugan. “He was always at the arena and the ball park for his grandchildren’s activities.

“He supported everything and everyone,” the mayor says adding he admired Hayter’s honesty and that he was friendly and outgoing.

Hayter’s wife, Mary Louise, passed away suddenly in their home from asthma related causes two weeks ago. March 9, he stood with members of council for a moment of silence in her memory before the meeting began. Mary Louise had been a councillor before Alvinston and Brooke amalgamated.

Hayter leaves behind two sons, Chad and his wife, Julie, and Pat and his wife, Melissa, and eight grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.