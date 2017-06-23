Brooke-Alvinston interviewing seven fire chief candidates

The Independent Staff

Interviews have begun for Brooke-Alvinston’s new fire chief.

The municipality decided earlier this year to merge the two volunteer departments in Alvinston and Inwood under one department and an administrative fire chief after a report from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office pointed out a number of discrepancies in the way the departments handle things such as training.

Mayor Don McGugan say about 12 applications were received for the position.

Wednesday, town staff and a consultant were expected to begin interviewing seven of the candidates.

McGugan expects it will be at least six weeks until the new chief is hired.