It is the end of an era. The Squire Tavern sign which has been a landmark in Petrolia for over 40 years came down Thursday morning. The sign was sold when the bar closed in 2012 but the owner, Tim Campbell, has just now decided to move it to his farm.

Watch it here:

https://www.facebook.com/The-Independent-of-Petrolia-Central-Lambton-180875452094975/