CANADA 150: Warwick community gathers for food, fun and fireworks

This year's Warwick celebrations were at the Warwick Conservation Area

The balloon artist were popular at the park

As was MP Bev Shipley as he cut the Canada Day cake

Everyone was decked out in their Canadian gear including Lydia Lockwood

Sisters Lydia and Faithen Beimers enjoyed some of the 1000 hotdogs cooked up for the event

Mayor Todd Case and Councillor Jackie Rombouts greet MP Bev Shipley

