OPP search Alvinston after daytime break-in

Lambton OPP are looking for a man and a woman after a daytime robbery in Alvinston.

Just before 7:30 am a neighbour on Walnut St. called OPP saying there was a vehicle parked at a home in the 3000 block of Walnut and a man was removing a window screen and breaking the window to get it. The neighbour watched as the man got back into the car and took off with a woman in the car.

The neighbour was able to give a description of the car to police and they later found it on Cameron Road in a bean field.

The Canine Unit was called in as well as the Emergency Response Team and they searched Alvinston and Cameron road for some time. They didn’t find the man or the woman.

The car was seized and will be examined by the Forensic Identification Services.

Police are asking anyone who saw the pair to call the OPP.