Petrolia ER wait times falling

Petrolia’s emergency department helps patients a lot quicker than most hospitals its size.

That’s according to new provincial figures released recently.

Bluewater Health says patients at Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital with complex needs will spend about 2.2 hours in the emergency department. That’s compared to about 5.6 hours for most hospitals this size.

If you have a minor problem that isn’t too complicated, that time drops to just 1.7 hours in Petrolia compared to 2.4 hours across the province.

The Ministry of Health says that’s better than 90 per cent of small hospitals in the province.

About 20,000 patients visit CEEH’s emergency room each year.

“With our partners across the health care system and in the community of Petrolia and Lambton County, we are very proud to be recognized for the care we are able to deliver at CEEH of Bluewater Health in Petrolia,” said Laurie Zimmer, vice president of operations in a news release.

