Alvinston artist’s creative play featured

Alvinston artist Liana Russwurm says as a child, she and her siblings were left to create their own fun.

That she says may be part of her fascination with toys in her new exhibit, Out of the Tickle Trunk. It opened at First Friday in Sarnia.

Russwurm was working on a series of masks and came to her marionettes and started thinking about her toys and creative play. “That make believe and pretending. We did a lot of that.” That, she believes, helped her become creative.

“I also think it was because my family was creative.”

Russwurm’s Out of the Tickle Truck heads to London next to be shown in a private gallery.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

