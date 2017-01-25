Riverhawks take flight in Alvinston

Front Page | Sports.

Posted : Front Page, Sports.

s-riverhawks

Minor ball teams in Alvinston will now been known as the Riverhawks.

The club decided to drop its Indians nickname and find a name that is more culturally suitable, according to a news release issued on Facebook last weekend.

“We became leaders in this area, and received a lot of positive exposure in the media, which was evidenced with the $29,000 we collected in six days of fundraising,” says the statement issued by the team.

“Ultimately, we feel we have selected a logo which kids will think is ‘cool’ and that represents something new and original for us to go forward with into the future.”

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>