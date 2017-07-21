Combine catches fire in Enniskillen during wheat harvest

Petrolia North Enniskillen Firefighters were called to a fire on Rokeby Line.
A combine in a wheatfield caught fire around 7:30 pm Thursday night. No one was injured.
There was heavy damage to the combine and some of the field was also destroyed.
