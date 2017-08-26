Contractor in place for Wyoming baseball diamond upgrades

The countdown is on for the upgrades to Canton Park in Wyoming.

Plympton-Wyoming Council has awarded Bill Hoekstra General Contracting for the work in the town’s top diamond.

The improvements will include the replacement of the back stop and safety netting, although the brick building housing the washrooms will not be part of the upgrades.

The town set aside $100,000 for the project and it also received an Ontario150 for the work.

The $163,057 upgrade will start as soon as the baseball season is over.

